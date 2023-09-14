WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at local pharmacies as infection rates in the Bay Area continue to rise.

You can book an appointment online or walk-in to get your shot at pharmacies like CVS. The updated vaccines are formulated to target current circulating variants, according to the FDA.

COVID infection rates are rising all over the State of California. Nearly 14 out of 100 people that are tested are found to be infected. In the Bay Area, infection rates have also increased.

In San Francisco, 8 percent of people that are tested are found to be positive for COVID-19. In Marin County, 16 percent are found to be infected.

The updated vaccines are approved for people 12 years old and up and are authorized under emergency use for people 6 months to 11 years old.

“COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, so it’s important that we use the tools we have to stay healthy,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sree Chaguturu, CVS Health. “Vaccination is the most effective way to do this. It’s vital that we keep up with vaccines to help control the continued spread of COVID-19. Through a simple vaccination, we can all help protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”