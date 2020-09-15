Updated health order allows more vehicle-based gatherings in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Monday, more vehicle-based gatherings will be allowed in an East Bay county.

That is because an updated health order is not only more inclusive, it also allows for the participation of twice as many vehicles.

The Alameda County Public Health Department’s updated order for vehicle-based gatherings now permits live performances, including entertainment events like musicals, theatrical and artistic performances, lectures, presentations, movie showings, as well as religious and cultural ceremonies.

The updated order also allows for events to have double the amount of vehicles.

“Increasing it from 200 to 400 vehicles, I think it will be great,” Bishop Bob Jackson said.

Although the previous health order allowed outdoor vehicle-based church gatherings, lifting the 200 vehicle limit restriction is more than welcome news, says Bishop Bob Jackson at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

“We’ve been on the parking lot. We’ve been having Holy Communion services on first Sunday. It works out pretty well. We have the sound man to pipe-in the music. They lead the praise with the people parked in the cars like we always do but we’re just outside,” Jackson said.

According to the health order, occupants of the vehicle must be from the same household and remain in the vehicle.

“They stay in their cars. If they have their windows down they must have their masks on,” Jackson said.

Although the updated order does not allow the return of indoor church service, looking on the bright side Bishop Jackson says.

“Now the neighborhood is involved in the services with us because the P.A. system is so powerful you can hear it 2 or 3 blocks down the street. So now everybody is in church Sunday morning and that’s the part I like,” Jackson said.

