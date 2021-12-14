UPS driver claims she was racially profiled after double parking in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Sign this citation for a driving infraction or we are taking you to jail. Those were the two choices given to a Black female UPS driver in San Francisco.

In fact, the UPS driver believes that she was racially profiled by the officers.

The incident was recorded on her cellphone, a video that is now viral.

“I got in my truck and I cried hysterically. I called my boss and told them that I was just about to get arrested for double parking,” Nakisha Ferguson said.

It happened on Dec. 7 around 11:30 a.m. on Haight Street near Masonic. That is where UPS driver Nakisha Ferguson was double-parked while delivering multiple packages at a mail depot.

“I am a UPS Driver in full-brown delivering packages,” Ferguson said.

Why was she doubled park?

“I pull over everywhere on this street. There is nowhere for me to park. I go up and down the Haight,” Ferguson said. “It is rare to find parking in San Francisco. You get civilians parking in commercial zones.”

Anyone familiar with the parking situation in San Francisco knows you can drive for blocks day or night without finding a parking space.

What used to be available street parking is now occupied by restaurant parklets and bike-share docking stations. At this point, delivery drivers’ double parking in San Francisco is part of the landscape.

In fact, it is something Ferguson has been doing as an employee for UPS for over three years.

“I never knew that they pulled over people. I see UPS drivers, FedEx drivers, Amazon drivers, everybody double parking to deliver,” Ferguson said.

However, this is the first time she has ever been approached by police to be cited on the job. She believes the officers targeted her simply because she is a Black woman.

“I feel like if I wasn’t this young black girl I wouldn’t have got a ticket. I probably would have got a warning. A siren to move your vehicle,” Ferguson said.

Nakisha Ferguson begrudgingly signed the ticket. This mom didn’t want to go to jail for double parking.

There is another reason she signed the citation. People are counting on the packages on her truck being delivered.

“I just want to make sure that I can give them their products when they are supposed to have it. We deliver to businesses that keep the flow of San Francisco going,” Ferguson said.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department to give them an opportunity to explain what happened from their perspective – We have not yet heard back.