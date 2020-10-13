‘Upsetting’ Halloween display in Danville shows hanging Trump

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Halloween display in Danville, California has neighbors upset.
A photo of the front yard shared with KRON4’s Justine Waldman shows what appears to be dummies of President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump hung from a tree. Next to them is a painted sign saying “MAKE HALLOWEEN GREAT AGAIN.”
The Trump figure is holding a golf club. There’s another dummy hanging in the back that appears to be Kamala Harris, along with a dummy laying in a lounge chair that appears to be Joe Biden.
Next to the Biden dummy is a fake campaign sign saying “HARRIS FOR HARRIS.”
The political figures are among more common Halloween decorations like jack o’ lanterns, a witch figure and a headstone.
This is a developing story.
