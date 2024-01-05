(KRON) — Urban Putt announced this week that it has shut down its San Francisco location, but fans of the mini golf spot will soon be able to enjoy it at a new place. Urban Putt confirmed to KRON4 that it is opening a new course in San Jose.

San Jose’s Urban Putt will have its grand opening on Feb. 1 and will be located at 201 South Second St. That is several blocks west of San Jose State University.

The previous Urban Putt was located at 1096 South Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco’s Mission District. It had been open since 2014.

“Urban Putt would love to thank the thousands of customers who have visited us down in the Mission since 2014 and all of the team that brought it to life,” it said.

In its place, another mini golf course will open up. Holey Moley, which already has a course in Denver, is expected to open at the same place in early 2024.

San Jose’s Urban Putt will be located across the city from the South Bay’s main golf attraction. TopGolf is located about nine miles north of Urban Putt.