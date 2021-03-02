US-101 in Mountain View blocked due to police activity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Severe traffic continues on US-101 in Mountain View due to police activity.
According to the Mountain View police, authorities responded to a medical emergency on US-101 between N. Rengstorff Avenue and N. Shoreline Boulevard Tuesday morning.
The CHP took over the incident due to the location.
As of 4:05 p.m., all northbound lanes, and the left and center southbound lanes remain blocked at this time.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. Traffic is being diverted to the Old Middlefield off-ramp.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Check back for updates.