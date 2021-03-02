US-101 in Mountain View blocked due to police activity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Severe traffic continues on US-101 in Mountain View due to police activity.

According to the Mountain View police, authorities responded to a medical emergency on US-101 between N. Rengstorff Avenue and N. Shoreline Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The CHP took over the incident due to the location.

As of 4:05 p.m., all northbound lanes, and the left and center southbound lanes remain blocked at this time.

ONGOING: Police Department Activity on US-101 between N Rengstorff Ave and N Shoreline Blvd in Mountain View. Southbound US-101 Left and Center Lanes Remain Blocked. All Northbound Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 3, 2021

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. Traffic is being diverted to the Old Middlefield off-ramp.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Check back for updates.