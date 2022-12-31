SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 101 was closed indefinitely Saturday afternoon both ways in South San Francisco due to ”major flooding,” according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 8:10 p.m., the northbound lanes have reopened after an hours-long closure, CHP San Francisco tweeted. The southbound lanes remain closed, and the law enforcement agency did not say when those lanes will reopen.

CHP said the lanes have reopened as “flooding has finally receded from the roadway.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the Northbound and southbound lanes were both closed as lanes are blocked in both directions. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes, such as Interstate 280.

By 1:30 p.m., CHP and Caltrans had issued full closure of all lanes on Hwy-101, northbound and southbound, at Oyster Point due to extreme flooding. Video taken by KROn4’s Gayle Ong on the scene shows traffic at a complete standstill.

Caltrans crews are already on the scene, according to CHP. CHP estimates that the roadways may be reopened around 5 p.m. as high tides add complications to the already heavy rain.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.