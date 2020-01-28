US raises China travel advisory alert amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States is warning citizens to reconsider travel to China due to the increased threat from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands across the country.

The U.S. State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory to Level 3: Reconsider Travel, up from Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution due to the coronavirus that has now spread globally, with 4 confirmed cases in the United States.

The original travel advisory issued last week for China’s Hubei Province – where Wuhan is the capital – to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Evacuations were also ordered for all non-emergency personnel and families from Hubei Province.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday also raised its travel precautions for China to the highest of three levels – a “warning” – advising people to “avoid all nonessential travel” to China.

China’s death toll from the new viral disease has risen to 106, including the first death in Beijing and 24 others in Hubei, where the first illnesses were discovered in December.

There were 1,771 new cases confirmed in China on Monday, raising the national total to 4,515, according to the National Health Commission. It said 976 people were in serious condition.

