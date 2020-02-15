US border agents to pursue migrants in ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is deploying agents from the border to “sanctuary” cities that are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement.

San Francisco, along several other cities like Boston, Chicago and new York are among those cities, according to an official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf responded on Twitter, saying Oakland will remain the most unapologetic sanctuary city in America.

Don't bring it to Oakland. Our residents deserve safety + sanctuary in our streets — not tactical border agents. Oakland will remain the most unapologetic sanctuary city in America.https://t.co/cADl7CEenP — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 14, 2020

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence announced the use of Customs and Border Patrol agents in the interior of the country on Friday.

Albence said the move is necessary because sanctuary cities are refusing to cooperate with ICE in the capture of immigrants. He says border agents will “supplement” ICE.

