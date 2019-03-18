Bay Area

US Coast Guard rescues stranded surfer near Cliff House in San Francisco

Posted: Mar 17, 2019 07:08 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Emergency crews rescued a surfer on Sunday who was stranded near Cliff House in San Francisco. 

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the victim and he's in good condition. 

