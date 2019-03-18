US Coast Guard rescues stranded surfer near Cliff House in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Emergency crews rescued a surfer on Sunday who was stranded near Cliff House in San Francisco.
According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the victim and he's in good condition.
SURFER DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE INJURED WE WILL BE DOING A LONG LINE RESCUE WITH A HELICOPTER ***ACTIVE SCENE*** https://t.co/LUmaJYEeZm— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) March 18, 2019
