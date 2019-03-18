US Coast Guard rescues stranded surfer near Cliff House in San Francisco

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Emergency crews rescued a surfer on Sunday who was stranded near Cliff House in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the victim and he's in good condition.

SURFER DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE INJURED WE WILL BE DOING A LONG LINE RESCUE WITH A HELICOPTER ***ACTIVE SCENE*** https://t.co/LUmaJYEeZm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) March 18, 2019

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES