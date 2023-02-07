Image of a suspect in a BART attack from the BART Police Department.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday.

Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for attempted murder.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Nettles is accused of knocking the victim out and kicking him in the face twice, according to BART PD. He was identified in part by BART surveillance footage.

On Jan. 10, BART police sent out a Facebook post that included a surveillance image of the suspect. BART police provided their information to the Marshals service, which made the arrest.