(FOX40.COM) — Although the skies may be cloudy and wet right now, Travis Air Force Base is planning for the return of Wings Over Solano, featuring the United States Navy’s Blue Angels.

The show is scheduled to take place over two days on March 16 and March 17 on the Travis Air Force Base flight line.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and performances begin at 11 a.m. with free parking for passenger vehicles and RVs.

This free event will feature modern and historic jet aircraft, former Soviet Union aircraft and classic war birds.

Some of the scheduled performances include:

• F-15CS from the Oregon Air National Guard

• Mig-17 flown by Jason Somes

• The War Birds of the Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing

A few unique performances in the show will be from the Red Thunder Airshows team, which is the only 2-plane Yak-50 demonstration team in the United States.

This will be their only California airshow performance of 2024, according to their website.

Another unique and rather rare performance will be by Greg Coyler and his T-33 “Ace Maker.”

The T-33 was the bedrock of jet-powered military aircraft in the United States when it first took flight as the single-seater P-80 Shooting Star in 1945.

Coyler and “Ace Maker” have been a pair since 2008 and he established the nonprofit T-33 Heritage Foundation to continue the preservation of his aircraft and other T-33s.

Along with the airborne performances there will also be static displays including the U-2 from Beale Air Force Base, HC-130J from Moffett Federal Airfield, UH-60 from Mather Airport and a KC-135 from Fairchild Airforce Base.