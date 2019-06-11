USA Women win 13-0, Alex Morgan scores 5

United States’ Alex Morgan, second right, celebrates after scoring her side’s 12th goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Morgan scored five goals during the match. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The United States Women’s Soccer team trounced Thailand 13-0 in their opening match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Alex Morgan led the way with five goals. That ties a record.

Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the United States, which broke the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored. The previous record margin was German’s 11-0 victory over Argentina in 2007.

Morgan tied Michelle Akers’ record for World Cup goals, set in the quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei in 1991.



“We really just came into the game really wanting to showcase ourselves,” Morgan said. “Every goal matters in this tournament and that’s what we were working on.”

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the Americans had dropped only one match in their previous 38, a loss to France in Le Havre in January. The team is 7-1-2 overall this year, with six straight wins going into the World Cup.



The last time the Americans played on the world’s biggest stage, Lloyd had a hat trick in the first 16 minutes and the United States beat Japan 5-2 in Canada for the trophy.

The Unites States plays Chile next before taking on Sweden.

13 goals for the #USWNT in its #FIFAWWC opener. pic.twitter.com/gd2OzO3Xhk— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2019

