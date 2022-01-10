‘Use caution leaving your house’: Daly City police warn of mountain lion sighting



DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are warning the public after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the streets of Daly City.

Officials are investigating near Westmore Avenue and Baldwin Avenue.

“Use caution leaving your house,” police tweeted.

Even though mountain lion sightings are rare, officials advise residents to:

Not feed deer. It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.

NOT APPROACH a mountain lion if seen, especially one that is feeding or with offspring. Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation.

Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk, or at night.

Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.

Not run if you encounter a mountain lion. Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children.

For more details, visit the Keep Me Wild website.

