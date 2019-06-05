Use Uber or Lyft at SFO? These new rideshare rules are now in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Starting Wednesday, June 5, new rideshare rules are in effect at San Francisco International Airport.

Starting today all rideshare pick-ups will happen at Garage Level 5.

It's all in an effort to reduce traffic congestion at the airport.

Uber says the change would be bad for both riders and drivers.

However, several others she spoke with had positive opinions about the change.

"When I pick up from departure level, it sometimes takes me 25 minutes," an Uber driver tells KRON4. "But when I pick up from the garage pick up here -- it takes me just like five minutes."

Uber says it's been working with SFO and successfully diverted 22 percent of rides to the new location over the last year.

But SFO says it's not enough.

Now 100% of rideshare pickups for domestic travelers will be moving through the new location.

Uber said in a statement that it's concerned that moving all pick-ups could actually increase congestion, lower earnings for drivers and inconvenience riders.

Some riders say they are already experiencing these issues.

Around 5,000 Uber drivers signed a petition sent to SFO stating they were against the change.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES