SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 confirmed that Apple services, such as Music, Maps, iCloud, iMessage, Find my iPhone, and the App Store, were down Monday morning.

Users also reported issues with the Apple online store and Apple TV.

Some of Apple’s internal systems were also down, according to reports. The outages started around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Apple has not responded to a request for comment, but in an online post the company stated that Music, Maps, Find my iPhone, the App Store, and Apple TV were still down as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, while iMessage, iCloud and the Apple Online Store were back.

Some users trying to buy products in the App Store are getting no response when they click “Get.”

The outages are affecting product sales and repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.