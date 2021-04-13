USF expels student who hung noose from dorm balcony

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The University of San Francisco expelled the student responsible for hanging a noose found on a dorm room balcony two weeks ago.

According to a university statement Friday, the student admitted to hanging the noose from a balcony on campus at the Loyola Village Residence Hall shortly before it was discovered on March 30.

Officials have not released the name of the student, who reportedly acted alone.

“Although it was learned through the course of the investigation that the student’s actions were not directed at another member of the USF community, the impact caused extraordinary distress, hurt, and fear for health safety and well-being. USF does not and will not tolerate actions that have such an impact, regardless of intent or underlying reasons,” USF officials said in a statement. “USF condemns all acts of racism including artifacts and weapons that express the legacy of hatred, violence, and racism.”

The incident caused outrage on campus and compelled the university’s Black Student Union to issue demands of the university: name and expel the student; update its emergency protocols to consider hate crimes as an immediate threat to safety; and facilitate wellness checks for affected students during such incidents.

In response, school officials said they’re taking immediate action to inform students about hate crimes when they happen, including alerting them via a text message alert system. Additionally, school officials said they’re working to update protocols for hate crimes, including ensuring that students are offered the appropriate resources.