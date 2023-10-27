(KRON) — A preliminary 3.9 earthquake was reported near Millbrae Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter of the quake was near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — approximately one mile northeast of Millbrae.

USGS reports the earthquake happened at 6:38 p.m.

SFO completed its runway inspections, airport officials told KRON4. There were no damages reported.

The depth of the earthquake was 8.2 miles. The earthquake was felt in San Francisco and Oakland.

BART service was put to a halt for about 20 minutes. As of 7 p.m., the trains are back running again.

This story will be updated.