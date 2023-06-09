OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A United States postal worker was robbed Thursday afternoon while delivering mail on foot, the USPS Inspection Service said.

At 2:57 p.m., a USPS letter carrier was on foot in the 1100 block of 83rd Ave. when two men approached them. The two suspects robbed the letter carrier of their postal keys. The Oakland Police Department said both suspects had firearms.

The postal worker was not injured during the robbery.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The postal service is asking local residents to check their surveillance videos and to contact them at 877-876-2455 if they have any information.