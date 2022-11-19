VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take very seriously,” said postal inspector Jeff Fitch.

Fitch says a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while they were delivering mail in Vallejo around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The carrier was coming back from evergreen towards his vehicle that was parked here on Curtis (Drive) when the robber came up behind him and told him not to move and to give him the keys,” Fitch said.

Fitch says the man took off in the mail truck. Then, he made a left turn on Springbrook and drove to the end of (the) street — right in front of (Vallejo resident) Jim Washington’s home.

“I was just surprised that it happened,” Washington said.

Washington says he didn’t see the mail truck because he was doing work in his backyard at the time.

“Nothing like that has happened in this area,” Washington said. “I’ve been living here ever since this house was two years old. I’ve been here for many years.”

Fitch says the robber ditched the truck, but not before taking some of the mail inside.

“There was a driver, getaway vehicle so there are at least two individuals,” Fitch said.

Fitch says the men could face up to 25 years in federal prison for robbing a postal worker.

“We’ve been asking the public, some of the neighbors if they have any video to contact us to supply us with video,” Fitch said.

The getaway vehicle is described as a light-colored SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.