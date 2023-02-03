VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m.

The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The carrier was not injured.

This is the second report of a mail carrier being robbed in the Bay Area this week, the first being Wednesday in Oakland.

In November, a mail carrier was reported being robbed in Vallejo at gunpoint. The suspect got away with a mail truck full of mail.

On Saturday, two suspects were arrested in Campbell for alleged mail theft. Police said they found several mail keys and pieces of mail containing personally identifiable information commonly used in identity theft.

If anyone has any information leading to the arrest of the suspects, please call the 24-hour tip line at 877-876-2455.