OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A postal worker was robbed of their postal keys in Oakland on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Postal Service.

USPS received a report that a postal worker was robbed around 9:30 a.m. near 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue. The postal worker was walking on his route when the incident took place, and the keys were taken. The USPS worker suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to USPS.

At this time, USPS is not certain if mail was also stolen during the incident. The USPS truck was not stolen, but no other information was immediately available.

If anyone has leads on the suspects, they are asked to contact the 24-hour hotline at 877-876-2455. A $50,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.