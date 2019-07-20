USS Hornet Museum celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The USS Hornet Museum in Alameda is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with their “Splashdown 50” event.

This event is open to the public and you can go inside and onboard the USS Hornet.

On Saturday, there will be crewmen who were involved in the recovery mission of Apollo 11, as well as speakers, tours, food trucks and NASA researchers who worked with the Apollo program.

Tickets for the event range from $15 to $25.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.