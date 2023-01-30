CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Utah man was arrested for a 1994 cold case murder in Concord, the Concord Police Department said. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday for the murder of Terrie Ladwig.

Ladwig, a transgender woman, was killed in her Concord apartment on Dec. 2, 1994. The case had been unsolved until Grimsley was arrested on Thursday.

“Recent developments led to the identification of Grimsley, a truck driver who was living in Utah at the time of his arrest,” Concord police wrote.

According to a 2004 story written by the Contra Costa Times, Ladwig’s husband, Steven Ladwig returned home to find her beaten and strangled with an electrical cord on her bed. Steven Ladwig was a sailor who was away when his wife was killed.

Terrie Ladwig was born Larry Earl Thompson Jr. Steven considered her a female, and she was preparing to have gender reassignment surgery.

Bay City News contributed to this story.