SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is lending a hand to those affected by the tragedy in Santa Rosa.

Established after the mass shooting in Texas, the foundation provides hotline counseling and other services. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is also launching an independent investigation into what happened.

“Our primary goal is addressing the immediate needs,” said National Director of The Uvalde Foundation for Kids David Chapin.

Chapin says over the past few days, the organization has received more than 100 calls for service from Santa Rosa families reeling from the stabbing death of 16-year-old Jayden Pieneta. Pieneta died after he and another junior confronted a freshman student in his classroom. Police say the freshman pulled out a knife and stabbed Jayden three times.

“We provide counseling services with professionals,” Chapin said.

Chapin says the foundation is also looking to be an independent voice as a team will gather facts about what happened and offer advice on how to help prevent these kinds of conflicts from escalating.

Chapin says the foundation assists other school districts around the country. Established after the mass shooting of 19 children and 2 adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last year, Chapin says the foundation’s goals focus on trying to avoid crises like what happened at Montgomery High School.

“A child is not coming home today, and as parents it affects all of us, I can’t imagine what the parents and others are going through. This has to be a national conversation about ending school violence,” Chapin said.