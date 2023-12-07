(KRON) — An Uzi machine gun, a rocket-launcher, and assault rifles were among weapons voluntarily handed in by local residents in exchange for cash at a gun buyback event last weekend.

More than 400 firearms were turned in at the buyback event held on the east side of San Jose. It was hosted by Santa Clara County, the Sheriff, District Attorney, San Jose Police Department, and Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services. Residents who turned in weapons received a total of $40,000 cash.

Firearms voluntarily turned in by residents included:

70 replica/airsoft/bb-style guns

133 handguns

275 rifles

1 rocket-launcher

1 Uzi machine gun

20 ghost-guns

More than a dozen assault-style weapons

“Residents of the 408 Area Code stepped up to voluntarily turn in 408 firearms at the San Jose Gun Buyback at Reid-Hillview Airport on December 2, and that has us feeling extra grateful this holiday season,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee said.

“Since last May, we have collected more than 1,100 guns at three buybacks in Milpitas, South County, and San Jose – that’s more than one thousand chances to save a life. The County of Santa Clara is committed to preventing gun violence and these buybacks are a key part of that,” Lee said.

The weapons are currently in safe storage with the Sheriff’s Office before they are sent out for destruction.

Another gun buyback event will be held within the county in 2024. Residents who want to turn in unwanted firearms through the Sheriff’s Office’s Gun Relinquishment Program can go to their website or call 408-299-2311.