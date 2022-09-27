Photos from the scene of a vacant restaurant fire in Pittsburg on Sept. 27 (Contra Costa Fire Protection District)

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A vacant restaurant in Pittsburg is damaged after a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Twitter. The fire broke out on the 2900 block of Harbor Street where the property was “extensively” damaged.

The fire is currently out, and there were no injuries reported. Officials said the fire began in a storeroom inside the restaurant — possibly due to a cooking fire.

There were homeless people inside the restaurant ahead of the fire, officials said. That vacant restaurant has seen “considerable” homeless activity, including in another fire during the weekend.

Photos posted by Contra Costa County fire officials show damage inside the restaurant, including the kitchen. The damage outside of the restaurant was not at the extent of the interior.

Contra Costa County officials first tweeted about the fire at 11:40 a.m. Fire officials say they will continue to investigate.

The location of the fire is approximately half a mile away from the Pittsburg Center BART station.