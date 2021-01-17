Vacaville City Hall vandalized

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Vandals took over City Hall in Vacaville Sunday evening.

Photos posted by Vacaville City Council-member Roy Stockton shows the damage and destruction at City Hall.

Messages like “Death to Amerikkka” and “All KKKops” were written on the premises.

Doors and windows were also broken.

Stockton says he is monitoring the vandalism.

“Please pray for our community and the men and women who protect us. We are better than this Vacaville!” he wrote on Facebook.

No other details are available at this time.

