(KRON) — A Vacaville man was arrested Wednesday on four counts of illegal peeping, according to the Vacaville Police Department. Detectives had been alerted when someone contacted the Vacaville Police Department on July 23 to report she had a man peeping inside her residence on West Street early that morning.

The same day, someone else contacted Vacaville PD to report he’d seen social media posts showing a man peeping into windows in his neighborhood on Peach Tree Avenue, police said. The reporting caller believed it was the same person who’d peeped in his window in May.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received video surveillance and information that led to the identification of 53-year-old Corey Harvey as the suspect.

Detectives were already aware of at least three illegal peeping incidents involving a man who matched Harvey’s description. All had occurred within a few residential blocks of Kentucky Street and within the past year.

Police obtained a warrant regarding these incidents and a search warrant of Harvey’s residence on the 400 block of Kentucky Street in Vacaville. He was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and a search warrant of his residence was executed at the time.

He was charged with four counts of misdemeanor illegal peeping into an inhabited dwelling and taken to Solano County Jail. The case has been referred to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, police said.