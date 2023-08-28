(KRON) — A Vacaville man was arrested early Monday morning after leading police on a vehicle pursuit, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Around 12:09 a.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai Elantra that was traveling at a high rate of speed on East D Street. The car was seen crossing into oncoming lanes of traffic for several hundred feet, the police department said.

The driver of the Hyundai, William Dye, refused to pull over and drove through several red traffic lights in an attempt to flee from the police officer. Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit of the Hyundai, police said.

The 34-year-old eventually lost control of his car as he attempted to turn onto Highway 1. The Hyundai drove off the roadway and collided with a dirt embankment causing damage to the driver’s side front tire, PPD said.

Dye attempted to drive for a short distance until he eventually pulled over and surrendered himself. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

No injuries were reported.