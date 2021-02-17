Vacaville man who used bike to get to work gets surprise after theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vacaville man got a big surprise from a local business after his bike was stolen.



Marilyn Friedman said her son, Michael, got off from his job at Walmart around midnight Saturday to find someone had taken his bike, which was his only way to get from home, to work and back.

She was outraged because her son had to walk home that night.

Although her son is 29, Marilyn Friedman said he has the mental capacity of a 14- to 17-year-old.



She shared his story with FOX40 on Sunday in hopes someone would return the bike and after that story aired, she said offers to help came pouring in.

On Tuesday, Michael Friedman was surprised with a brand new bike and lock.

“Michael bought that bike with his own money. And, you know, it’s just hard that people can steal from other people and not do what’s right, work for what they want,” Marilyn Friedman said.

“I was upset by it, obviously. It was just a sad story,” said Chris Murray, who didn’t know Michael until he heard his story.

Murray told FOX40 that when he found out what happened, he went to his boss at Black Diamond Paver Stones & Landscape and they worked together to get Michael Friedman a new bike.

“Without any hesitation, he said, ‘Get the company credit card, go down and buy this young man a bike and a good quality lock,’” Murray explained. “It feels good to help someone who is a hardworking person and had a bad blow dealt to him.”