Vacaville PD seek 2 men who withdrew thousands of dollars with ‘clone’ bank cards

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Vacaville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men responsible for withdrawing thousands of dollars with “clone” bank cards, according to authorities.

The two reportedly withdrew thousands of dollars from ATM locations in Vacaville and Fairfield.

Detectives believe the bank cards they used had been cloned to include the victim’s account information obtained from a skimming device.

No further details are available at this time.

If you recognize the men or have any helpful information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Bill Boehm at (707) 469-4854.