VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department issued a bear warning to residents after a black bear was spotted climbing high up a tree on North Orchard Avenue Monday.

The young male bear wandered by several schools, residential homes, and churches..

“Officers kept eyes on the bear while nearby schools safely assembled for class,” VPD wrote.

“If you see the bear, the safest course of action will be to avoid him, keep doors and windows closed, and consider bringing any pets inside,” police advised.

So far, the bear hasn’t bothered anyone. Officers said their plan is to observe the bear and not take any “direct action” unless the bear poses a threat.

Solano County is a natural habitat for black bears.

“Our hope is that he will safely wander back to his home soon. If you see the bear exhibiting aggressive behavior, please get to a safe location and call Vacaville PD immediately,” police wrote.

What a cutie! 🐻This black bear was spotted high up in a tree in Vacaville today. Officers said their plan is to observe the bear and not take any "direct action." pic.twitter.com/9vJ4i6dG1j — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) May 2, 2022

Three years ago, another black bear wandered into a Vacaville neighborhood around this same time of year. A wildlife expert said that young bear was likely venturing away from his mother and trying to find his own territory.