Vacaville police searching for man suspected in stabbing, fire

VACAVILLE (KRON) -- Police in Vacaville are searching for the suspect in an apparant stabbing and fire that occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday night in a residential neighborhood. Authorities say they responded to the 1200 block of Alderwood Way, where they found two individuals suffering from stab wounds.

It's unclear what led up to the incident -- though authorities say two female victims, a 16-year-old and 43-year-old, are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim, a 4-year-old girl, also suffered burns to the face and chest. The child was taken to a hospital in Sacramento, according to police.

Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

