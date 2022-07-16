VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A road has closed due to a traffic collision in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, police announced in a Facebook post. The road going eastbound on Nut Tree Parkway at Nut Tree Road will be closed until further notice.

As of 3 p.m., police did not report any injuries from the incident. Eastbound traffic will be shut down for a “significant amount of time.”

The location of the incident is at the intersection of the Vacaville Premium Outlets. It is by Highway 80.

No information was provided about whether it was a car or motorcycle involved in the crash. Police is investigating the incident. They said they will send updates as they come.