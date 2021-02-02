Vaccination distribution: SF prioritizes hardest-hit communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – So far, more than 3.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state of California with distribution speeding up significantly over the last few weeks.

“There’s this notion that we have to make a choice between speed and vaccinations and equity. This is not a choice, this is a false choice — we can do both,” State health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press conference Tuesday.

He says speed and equitable distribution go hand in hand, emphasizing the state cannot wait to vaccinate communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

“Those communities that may have historically higher hesitancy to vaccines and healthcare services, where access isn’t as robust as other parts of the state,” Dr. Ghaly added.

Communities like San Francisco’s Bayview Hunters Point.

“It’s getting serious, and it’s scary,” one woman who has been vaccinated said.

The Bayview has recorded nearly 3,500 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The second highest case count of any neighborhood in San Francisco County.

On Tuesday, a popup vaccination clinic for residents 65 and older opened at the southeast health center..

“I’m quite glad that they’ve put this in the neighborhood where Afro Americans and Latinos live so we have a chance to save our lives!”

According to Dr. Ghaly, these types of sites will continue to pop up in hard hit communities.

Some even with late night hours, to ensure essential workers have just as many options to get their shot.

“All of this is part of the speed that goes into the equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Dr. Ghaly said.

The Bayview vaccination clinic is open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is expected to vaccinate about 200 people per day.

No appointment is required, but you do have to prove you live in the Bayview Hunters Point zip code.