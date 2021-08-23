Vaccination mandate begins for San Jose city employees

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of San Jose city employees must be fully vaccinated starting Monday, or else submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

If they fail to do so, then they could be placed on unpaid leave, the city said.

This includes police and fire departments – any employee of the city government. The mandate also includes employees who are still working from home.

City officials say this order is in effort to stop the delta variant from spreading.

Santa Clara County currently averages 242 COVID-19 cases a day. Last month, the county was seeing only 47 new cases a day.

Right now, at least 78% of people who live in this county are fully vaccinated, health officials say.

Santa Clara County and The city of San Francisco already have issued vaccination and testing mandates for their employees.

The San Jose Unified School District also announced last week a vaccination mandate for all teachers and staff.

The city of San Jose says if an employee chooses to go for the testing route – they will be given one hour of paid time during the workday to do so.