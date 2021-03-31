Vaccine appointments: How to sign up in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Now that Contra Costa Health Services has opened eligibility up for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 16 years of age or older for those living or working in that county, there’s been a rush to set an appointment.

In order to set a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Contra Costa County, your best bet is to either use a computer or mobile device to access the public health department’s website — cchealth.org.

Under the novel coronavirus banner, click COVID vaccine.

Inside the COVID-19 vaccine appointments banner on the next page, click “Contra Costa Health Services.”

This will take you to a form where you will answer 20 questions — This will only take a few minutes.

Once completed, the site says to be on the lookout in the coming days for an email from health services with instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

Once you receive the email, follow the embedded link which will take you to “MyChart” — That’s the system the county is using to schedule appointments.

You can sign up through the web browser by creating a user name and password OR download the “MyChart” app and complete your registration and booking there.

Make sure to click “add organization” and choose Contra Costa Health Services.

Be patient once you sign up — Appointment timeslots may not pop-up right away.

You may need to hit refresh a few times because a lot of people are trying to do the same thing you are.

Eventually you will get through.

Choose your preferred location, date, and time and “MyChart” will provide instructions for the day of your appointment.

The county has provided a phone number to call for setting an appointment for those without access to the internet. That’s 844-729-8410.

The phone system was so overwhelmed Wednesday, the outgoing message stated the system had reached its call capacity, telling callers to try again Thursday.

So, it seems the web is the best way to go.