Vaccine clinics open up at 4 East Bay schools

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four additional East Bay schools are opening COVID-19 vaccinations on-site on Tuesday in an effort to get younger teens vaccinated.

Contra Costa County began an initiative to open free vaccination clinics at select schools this month once Pfizer was approved to vaccinate people as young as 12 years old.

The clinics are also open to family and the community, the county said.

Last week, COVID-19 vaccinations began at Antioch Middle School and Concord High School until May 22.

Now, vaccinations are open from May 25-29 at the following schools: Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord).

Vaccines are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Next week, from June 1-5, the vaccination clinics will visit:

Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley) Iron Horse Middle (San Ramon), Kennedy High (Richmond), Mt. Diablo High (Concord).

The clinics rotate each week. The full schedule is available here.