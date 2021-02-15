Vaccine impact: Marin County sees case rates drop at long-term care facilities

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials in Marin County on Monday announced a drop in COVID-19 case rates at long-term care facilities countywide where vaccinations have been administered.

In a statement, officials said cases have dropped more than 10 times following the wave of second doses administered to residents and staff in January.

Through the month of January 2021, there was an average of 60 active COVID-19 cases among residents of long-term care facilities across Marin. For February, that number to a monthly average of four active cases total, with no facilities currently experiencing outbreaks, officials said.

“This is one of our earliest and most highly vaccinated groups, and we’re seeing clear signs of protection,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “The vaccine is already saving lives on Marin.”

Leading up to the rollout of vaccinations, 85% of COVID-19 deaths were linked to cases within long-term care facility settings.

The steep decline in cases begins up to three weeks after the beginning of the distribution of second doses, which is in line with when the vaccine is considered effective, according to vaccine manufacturers.

Right now 68% of Marin County residents over age 75 have been vaccinated, as have 45% of the population above age 65.

“The success in our facilities predicts what we’ll see in the community as a whole,” said Dr Willis. “Protecting our older residents allows us to move on to other groups, when supplies allow, knowing we’ve protected those at highest risk for death.”

To help Marin residents track when they may be eligible to receive a vaccine, the County has offered an online interest form.

Residents can answer a few questions to be subscribed to receive email, text message, or pre-recorded phone call notifications when their turn has arrived and how to pursue a vaccine appointment.

The form is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese on Marin County Public Health’s vaccine webpage.