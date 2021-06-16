Vaccine incentives: Santa Clara County offers chance to win Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber tickets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Want tickets to see Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, or Harry Styles?

What about tickets to a Golden State Warriors game?

Santa Clara County is hosting a weekly raffle for tickets to concerts and sporting events, along with other prizes, to anyone who gets vaccinated at select County-run vaccination sites.

But those who are already vaccinated won’t be completely left out. They can still enter the raffle by bringing proof of vaccination and an unvaccinated friend to any of the county vaccination sites.

The vaccination dates rage from June 16 to July 27, while the raffle drawings will be announced every Wednesday at 2 p.m. beginning June 23 through July 28.

The first raffle includes tickets to Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. Anyone who gets vaccinated from June 16 to June 22 will have a chance to win two concert tickets.

The winners will be announced June 30.

For sports fans, additional incentives include a Steph Curry autographed ball, a Klay Thompson autographed jersey and tickets to a Warriors game.

The raffle also includes a chance to win tickets to Alejandro Fernandez, Harry Styles, Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Evanescence & Halestrom.

The full list of events and prizes, along with their corresponding dates, can be found on the county’s website.