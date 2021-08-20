Vaccine mandate for indoor services begins in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s the first day of San Francisco’s indoor vaccine mandate on August 20.

This means that some businesses won’t let you in for their services if you can not prove you are fully vaccinated.

The mandate extends to gyms, restaurants, clubs, theaters and other types of “high-contact indoor sectors,” within city limits, according to Mayor London Breed.

Businesses who offer an outdoor space – like outdoor gyms, outdoor dining, etc., will be able to serve unvaccinated customers outside.

Fully vaccinated means that a person has received both doses of their Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is offered for free at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, at local health department sites, and even on-site at special events.

Everyone who is 12 years and older can get the vaccine, regardless of citizenship status or health care coverage.

The businesses are allowed to accept photos of your vaccination card, or you can bring the physical one. Another method is to pull up your digital vaccination record through the California Department of Health. Click here to see how to get it.

Since children younger than 12 are unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, they will be allowed to enter businesses.

This updated health order also requires employees at these businesses to be vaccinated. However, workers have until Oct. 13 to prove vaccination to their employers.

Also in effect August 20, full vaccination is required to attend any indoor event in San Francisco that has at least 1,000 people in attendance.

The indoor vaccine mandate does not allow customers to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test instead, as other cities may allow. It’s either fully vaccinated status or no-go.

“We are issuing these new health requirements because indoor, public settings where people congregate in close quarters, often with their masks off, are a main way that the virus spreads,” said Acting Health Officer, Dr. Naveena Bobba. “With the increased COVID-19 case rates, we need everybody who is eligible for a vaccine to get one now.”

Wearing masks indoors is still required as well. City officials hope the vaccine mandate will help keep COVID-19 cases down and keep businesses open.

Several restaurants in San Francisco had already been requiring proof of vaccination before eating inside.