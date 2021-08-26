Vaccine mandate issued for City of Oakland employees

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland announced a policy that requires city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine “as a condition of employment.”

All employees must be fully vaccinated by no later than Nov. 1, 2021, unless the employee applied for an exemption, according to the policy issued Thursday.

The city says this decision comes after recommendations by local and federal health officials and a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Current cases in Alameda County are more than three times higher among individuals who are not vaccinated compared to those who are,” according to officials.

The policy also applies to part-time workers, plus interns and volunteers. Contractors are exempt.

Before the final deadline, the city is requiring that employees report their vaccination status to the city by Oct. 15, which would give enough time for a final dose to be effective by November, the city says.

Employees will get up to two hours of paid time to get each vaccination dose. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, spaced apart, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just requires one dose.

The city says only employees who are approved to be exempt will get the option of frequent COVID-19 testing.