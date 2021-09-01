Vaccine mandate issued for City of Santa Rosa employees

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — City employees in Santa Rosa will be required to provide proof of receiving the COVID vaccine by Oct. 1 or submit to weekly testing.

The policy approved by the City Council will apply to all 1,520 permanent and temporary City employees as well as those who volunteer for the City of Santa Rosa, according to a news release issued Tuesday night from city officials.

Santa Rosa joins a growing number of Bay Area cities, counties and school districts have adopted, or are exploring, similar measures for workers.

On Aug. 18, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar policy for county employees effective Sept. 7.

“As the largest municipality in the county it is incumbent upon us to lead by example and follow the County Health Officer’s recommendation to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19,”said Mayor Chris Rogers.

