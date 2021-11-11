Vaccine mandate protest held near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An anti-vaccine protest is being held near the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The rally is being held at the Welcome Center.

It is scheduled to go until 6:30 p.m.

The flyer for the protest read, ” NO VAX MANDATES, no more fear mongering, no more political overreach by our government. WE THE PEOPLE who come in all colors and CREEDS pledge to gather peacefully with courage and love in our hearts for our countrymen and country!”

Near where the protest is being held, a car stopped on the northbound lanes blocking traffic heading out of the city.

A CHP cruiser pulled up to the stopped car and tried to detain the man. This went on for several minutes until the CHP cleared all lanes.

Authorities say one person was arrested and it was not related to the rally.