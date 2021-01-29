Vaccine shortage: Fewer Marin County residents will get 1st dose than past weeks

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — So far in Marin County about 20% of its 23,000 resident age 75 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That leaves a lot to go, and yet beginning next week, fewer residents will receive their first dose than the past few weeks.

“Across all of our health systems, Marin, Kaiser and Sutter, we are receiving about 3,500 new doses this week,” Matt Willis said. “That’s half we received the previous weeks, and that’s a challenge for us because we can’t schedule enough appointments.”

Marin County Health Officer Matt Willis is clearly frustrated with the number of doses the county is getting.

“With 500 new doses a day, it’s going to take us a month to get through our oldest residents,” he said.

Willis says that’s why teachers and law enforcement officers, and those 65 to 74 are having to wait.

The problem is Marin’s total weekly allocation which is typically about 8,000 doses isn’t increasing. That means each week, more of the total allotment must be held back for second doses, meaning fewer new people are getting the vaccine.

“In order to keep up and vaccinate new people, you need more and more each week because you have a group of 2,000 got vaccinated, you need 2,000 doses just to cover that group,” Willis said. “So we need more than 2,000 doses.”

Overall, Marin County has vaccinated 9% of its residents, but again they say if the total weekly allotment doesn’t increase — fewer new people will receive that critical first dose.