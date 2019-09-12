Vagrants arrested after stealing tequila, cakes from Santa Rosa store

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two Santa Rosa transients were arrested after burglarizing a local business and leaving with liquor and cakes.
According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, it happened early Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. at a business in the 200 block of Mission Boulevard.
Authorities said Gregory Scott Pressley and Jennifer Lynn Bullis were seen on surveillance video by the store owner moving inside the store and removing alcohol and cakes.
When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted Pressley and Bullis, who had stolen five bottles of liquor and two cakes.
Both were arrested on charges including burglary and possession of stolen property.
Latest News Headlines:
- Family of man fatally shot by Walnut Creek police files civil rights lawsuit against city
- All 34 Southern California boat fire victims identified
- Police investigating second report of rape at Sonoma State University in less than a month
- Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
- ‘I was shocked’: Dismissed juror in Ghost Ship trial speaks out on Harris’ acquittal