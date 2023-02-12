(KRON) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and several food chains are offering deals and festive menu items that are hard to resist. So, don’t play hard to get and indulge in these sweet deals!

Baskin Robbins

The Flavor of the Month may just make your heart melt. Love Potion #31 consists of white chocolate ice cream with raspberry swirls and chocolate chips mixed in. Heart shaped ice cream cakes are also available for purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Donut forget about this offering. Customers can enjoy the “Choc-Full-of-Love” box filled with various heart-shaped decorated donuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Espresso how much you love someone by choosing from the Cocoa Mocha signature latte or the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher along with heart-shaped donuts.

Papa John’s

This may be cheesy, but a grate menu item. The pizza joint is offering heart-shaped pizzas that come un-sliced. The thin-crust pizza is limited to one-topping only.

Chick-fil-A

Those who can make it early enough to get breakfast can purchase a 10-count of the Chick-n-Minis that come in a heart shaped box. A heart-shaped box filled with either 30-count chicken nuggets, 12-count chocolate fudge brownie halves or a 6-count of chocolate chunk cookies are also available for purchase.

Applebee’s

Enjoy date night or a night out with friends with this month’s festive cocktails. Tipsy Cupid or Date Night Daiquiri are available for only six dollars.

Auntie Anne’s

Pretzel Perks members can buy one Chocolate Frost and get another for free. Offer valid only on Valentine’s Day.

California Pizza Kitchen

The restaurant chain announced they are offering a “Sweet Deal for Two” starting at $40. The deal includes an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert.

Mountain Mike’s

Take a pizza someone’s heart with this deal. Enjoy three dollars off any pizza with code “PIZZALOVE22” at checkout. This offer is valid only on Valentine’s Day.

Starbucks

Order through the Uber Eats app and get up to 50 percent off up to 10 dollars. Use code “VDAY50” at checkout. This offer is valid only on Valentine’s Day.