SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has apologized for a tweet imploring people with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in on Valentine’s Day.

“Didn’t get a last minute gift for your significant other and have an outstanding warrant?” read the initial tweet. “Say no more, stop by our Records Division for a quick warrant check and free lift to the Main Jail!”

The tweet text was accompanied by a heart emoji and a photo of three sheriff’s office employees holding Valentine’s Day decorations. The office apologized in a follow-up tweet, saying, “We would like to apologize for our previous caption. The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to providing the community of Santa Clara County with the utmost professionalism and the initial caption did not meet our standards.”

While the initial tweet has since been deleted, comments on the follow-up tweet were divided between users being supportive of what they say was the office’s attempt at a joke and those condemning it for being insensitive.

“This kind of behavior is beyond unprofessional,” one tweeter replied. “What a disappointment. No respect here.”

“Heaven forbid if you try to make a joke,” tweeted someone else in support of the initial tweet.

“Thank you for your understanding,” concluded the sheriff’s office’s follow-up tweet, which also tagged the handle of a community advocacy organization that posted screenshots of the first tweet.