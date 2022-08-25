VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. One eastbound lane on Interstate 80 just west of State Route 37 was open due to the crash, Caltrans said on Twitter.

One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area was also shut down as well by the crash, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said there were 5 vehicles involved. Authorities have not released information about injuries at this point.



Images from CHP Solano

Caltrans said traffic is being diverted to Columbus Parkway. Drivers were told to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.